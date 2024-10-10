Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,227 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.