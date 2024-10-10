Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

FUTY opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $52.55.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.