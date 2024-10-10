Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Boeing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE BA opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

