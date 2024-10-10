Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOT opened at $246.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.51 and a 200 day moving average of $231.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $246.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

