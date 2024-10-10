ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 171,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

