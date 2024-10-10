Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.