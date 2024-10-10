Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,416,000 after buying an additional 90,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,044,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,774,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $190.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

