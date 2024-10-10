Axiom Advisory LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,948,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $865,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 684,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SCI opened at $73.64 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

