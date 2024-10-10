Axiom Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

In other news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at $104,824,522.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,935.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,824,522.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

