Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 90 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

ICE stock opened at $161.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

