Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $300.96 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $305.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.70.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

