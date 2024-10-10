Axiom Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.97.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

