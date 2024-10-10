Axiom Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,762. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

