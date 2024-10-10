Mather Group LLC. Sells 626 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $194.81. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $211.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

