Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $280.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

