Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

TMUS opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.27. The company has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $213.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

