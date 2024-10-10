Mather Group LLC. Sells 388 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

ETN stock opened at $338.25 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.05.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.47.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

