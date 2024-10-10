Mather Group LLC. Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 833.3% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $362.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.01 and a 200-day moving average of $318.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.81 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at $370,926,027.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.