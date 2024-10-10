Mather Group LLC. Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

