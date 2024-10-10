Mather Group LLC. Acquires 10,506 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 121.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381,121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,756,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,848,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.