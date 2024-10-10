Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,240 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:VSGX opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.