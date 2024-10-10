Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.