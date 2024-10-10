2,576 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,279,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,976,000 after buying an additional 97,823 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 228,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.