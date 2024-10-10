Fulton Bank N.A. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,194,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

