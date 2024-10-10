Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Tapestry by 7.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,898 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 68.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 481,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 195,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.0 %

TPR opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.