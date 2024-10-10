Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BIO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $338.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $366.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

