Mather Group LLC. Sells 17,434 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

