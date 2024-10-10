Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,970 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

