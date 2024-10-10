Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 3,636 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coty were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,375,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,022,000 after buying an additional 494,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Coty Trading Down 1.5 %

Coty stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

