Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 347 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

