Mather Group LLC. Sells 71,784 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,784 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
