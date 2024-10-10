Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,507,000 after acquiring an additional 822,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after acquiring an additional 617,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 237,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,117. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.