Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $402.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.03 and a 1 year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.