Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $279.56 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,927.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,322 shares of company stock worth $7,768,048 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.60.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

