Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 825 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.3 %

HP stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

