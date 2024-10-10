3,051 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vertiv by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Vertiv by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

