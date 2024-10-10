Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 64 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in MongoDB by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.5% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.1% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,260. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

