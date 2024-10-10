Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 117 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 81,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $159.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.36 and a 52-week high of $161.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

