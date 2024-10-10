Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

