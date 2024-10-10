Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,187 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in F.N.B. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

