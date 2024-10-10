Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $108.95 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $303,660 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

