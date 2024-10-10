Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 225 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 155,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,979.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,946,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.5 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

