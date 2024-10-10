Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 8,026 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

