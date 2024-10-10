PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

