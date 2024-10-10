CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

