Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner stock opened at $520.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $521.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

