Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $178,000 in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 98,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 255,824 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

