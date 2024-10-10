Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,690 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,656,000 after acquiring an additional 687,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,754,000 after purchasing an additional 210,398 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $59.45 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

