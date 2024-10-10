Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $85.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

