Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.23 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

